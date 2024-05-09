B.C.'s NDP conducts taxpayer-funded poll in Surrey on reaction to policing transition

There's a handful of days left for politicians across B.C. to battle it out at the legislature before they break for the summer and gear up for October’s election, and polling shows the BC Conservatives continue to surge.

“British Columbians are hearing what our common sense approach is — and more importantly they're screaming for change — and the polls are showing it,” said BC Conservative MLA Bruce Banman.

A poll released this week by Yorkville Strategies shows that of the 618 people polled, among decided voters, 37 per cent would vote for the BC Conservatives, edging out the NDP and well ahead of BC United.

"The premier (is) now increasingly recognizing that the BC Conservatives are the primary opponent in this election," said political scientist, Hamish Telford.

That was on display Wednesday. The premier pointedly included Conservative Leader John Rustad in his dig about his former party’s ICBC record.

“There’s no question that drivers were on the highway to hell under Kevin Falcon and John Rustad,” Eby joked at a news conference by referencing the AC/DC song while announcing rebates for drivers.

And later, in question period at the legislature, when challenged about decriminalization, Eby pivoted to direct a shot at the Conservatives' recent efforts to restrict transgender athletes from competing in government sponsored female sports.

“That’s his common sense Mr. Speaker, that’s nonsense,” said Eby Wednesday in reference to Banman.

Meanwhile, the NDP itself has been doing its own polling recently, gauging public reaction in Surrey to the transition to the a municipal police force from RCMP, despite repeatedly saying the move was going full steam ahead for months.

“Why the results of this poll would be relevant to the government, if not for trying to target messaging into different ridings in Surrey around the whole policing issue,” queried BC United MLA Peter Milobar.

The province says the taxpayer-funded poll cost $25,000. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy says the information is designed to help province-wide policing issues — not election strategy

“Making sure that things are on track to provide the proper policing services — to provide safety for the people of Surrey — and as well to provide policing for the entire province too,” Conroy said Wednesday.

The governemnt expects to get the results of its Surrey polling back later this month, less than five months before the provincial election.