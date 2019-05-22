

CTV News Vancouver





A new report says B.C.'s healthcare system is facing "daunting consequences" over its inability to handle demand for long-term care.

The report, released by the BC Care Providers Association, says the province's healthcare system will struggle to meet the demand for long-term care, due to both the number of Baby Boomers and a lack of investment.

The report, which says it used data extrapolated from the Ministry of Health's elderly population growth forecast, has 12 recommendations to ease the burden.

"Regardless of what methodology you use to project future demand for long-term care, the consequences for our health system and provincial budget are frankly daunting," says CEO Daniel Fontaine, in a release.

Fontaine says data from the Conference Board of Canada shows that B.C. is short roughly 3,000 long-term care beds, and demand will grow by an additional 1,000 to 2,000 beds until 2035.

"The gap between available beds and those who need them will continue to widen unless there are substantial investments in the number of long-term care spaces," he adds.

The recommendations range from addressing waitlists to supporting new approaches to caring for seniors, as well as having the federal government step in.