B.C.'s latest COVID-19 update to come as health-care system staggers under weight of 4th wave

VANCOUVER -

As B.C.'s health-care system struggles to keep up with the fourth wave of the disease, officials will give the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

As of Monday's announcement, which included that nearly 280 people are currently being treated in hospitals across B.C., 5,825 cases were considered active.

That includes 1,984 new cases recorded over the weekend.

In the same period, nine deaths were attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Last week, CTV News reported on several issues noted at hospitals in B.C. as staff try to keep up with the influx, including one case where a woman died in a Kamloops emergency room as she waited to see a doctor.

"This may not have happened if the health-care system had not been overburdened by a vast majority of people who are unvaccinated in the system," the late woman's daughter said at the time.

That tragic update came as CTV obtained internal documents outlining surgical cancellations in Metro Vancouver. When questioned, officials with Fraser Health made vague references to "strain" on the medical system during the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Tuesday's update from the provincial health ministry, expected sometime in the afternoon, will include information on how many cases are now active in B.C.

The ministry will also reveal whether any new deaths have been recorded since Monday's announcement, and how many new cases were confirmed in that same period.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.