B.C.'s latest COVID-19 update coming as hospitalizations near record levels

Another COVID-19 update will be released by B.C.'s Health Ministry Thursday as the province nears its record number of hospitalizations.

The latest update, which is expected to be released in a written statement in the afternoon, will have cases recorded through PCR testing or epidemiological links along with the latest hospitalization rates.

On Wednesday, officials said there 500 infectious patients in hospital with COVID-19 and 102 of them were in intensive care units. The most patients that have ever had the disease in hospital, according to provincial data, is 515 last April.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that B.C. health officials are in the process of conducting a "deep dive" into hospitalization numbers.

Part of the purpose of the study is to determine the severity of the outcomes of hospitalizations due to Omicron compared to the Delta variant.

The province has not released data on how many people currently in hospital have Omicron and how many have Delta, but nearly all new cases in the province in recent weeks have been Omicron.

Henry said last week that hospitalization numbers include both people who are hospitalized because of severe symptoms from the coronavirus, as well as those who test positive after arriving at hospitals for other reasons, such as people who test positive as part of an acute care outbreak.

B.C.'s top health officials are expected to provide the latest modelling data in a live update Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.