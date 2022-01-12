B.C.'s latest COVID-19 update coming after hospitalization rates reach 8-month high

The latest details on COVID-19 in B.C., including how many people are in hospital and infectious with the disease, are expected to be released Wednesday afternoon.

That data, along with cases recorded through PCR testing or epidemiological links, will come in a written statement in the afternoon.

Officials said on Tuesday hospitalizations increased to an eight-month high of 469. That included 97 patients who were in intensive care.

The last time B.C.'s hospitalization numbers reached this level was May 5, when there were 481 COVID-19 patients across the province. Of those, 161 were in ICU, a significantly higher percentage than there are now.

The government did not provide a breakdown of the patients' vaccination status Tuesday, but health officials have previously said the majority of recent ICU admissions have been unvaccinated.

Officials reported 2,239 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as well, though the province can no longer accurately track transmission due to limited testing capacity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel