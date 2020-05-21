VANCOUVER -- With B.C. into Phase 2 of its restart plan, the province's labour minister will weigh in on WorkSafeBC's guidelines for industries during the pandemic.

The guidelines were first released last Friday and detailed steps the food service, personal service, office, outdoor and retail sectors should take to keep employees and customers safe in the face of COVID-19.

On Thursday, Harry Bains, B.C.'s minister of labour, will discuss these new guidelines.

With the new regulations in place and with B.C. entering Phase 2 as of Tuesday, many businesses in the province were allowed to reopen this week.

However, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has previously stressed businesses shouldn't reopen or stay open unless they're ready to meet the guidelines.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.