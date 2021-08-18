VANCOUVER -- The first public inquiry to be conducted by B.C.'s Human Rights Commissioner's Office will focus on the rise of hate incidents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Kasari Govender announced the inquiry Wednesday morning, saying it'll include a year-long investigation.

"We have all watched in fear as disease has ravaged humanity during the OCVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented global event," Govender said. "Many of us have also felt helpless as we've watched hate grow in the shadow of that pandemic."

Govender said in her announcement that hundreds of racist incidents have already been reported in B.C. during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that B.C. has reported the most incidents per capita in North America.

"Many of us are uncomfortable acknowledging hate because we want to think of our country as a peaceful, respectful place," Govender said. "But the truth is, hate is here and from all accounts, it is growing."

Govender insisted that while the pandemic "has enflamed the problems of hate and white supremacy in B.C., it did not create them."

The commissioner said hate "in all its forms" will be investigated during the inquiry, not just racism and racial hate.

"For example, hate that is perpetuated against a person or a group on the basis of their religion, their gender identity, their Indigeneity, their sexual orientation or whether they live in poverty or without a home," she explained.

This topic was chosen for the first inquiry, Govender said, because of "a significant increase in reported hate-related incidents."

Govender was appointed to her role in September 2019. She said the inquiry is an official review that will gather information like witness statements and make recommendations. It is not legally binding and government is not obligated to implement the recommendations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.