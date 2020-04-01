VANCOUVER -- The top health officials in the province will give an update on novel coronavirus, one day after B.C. recorded the highest number of deaths it had seen from COVID-19 in a 24-hour period.

Wednesday's afternoon update will be delivered by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

During the last update, given Tuesday, Henry announced five new deaths. She also said 43 new infections had been reported, bringing the province's total to 1,013.

Previously, the most deaths recorded in a single day was three.

Henry also had a bleak outlook on when restrictions might be lifted in B.C. during Tuesday's briefing, saying it'll be at least a few months before things get back to normal in the province.

"When we get through this wave, which will likely be in another few weeks … we need to start thinking about what does it look like again to understand if we're starting to see importations again," she said.

Henry said the province should be prepared for another wave of the virus to come in the fall.

An American Sign Language translation of today's news conference is available on the province's YouTube page.

