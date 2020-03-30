VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials are scheduled to give another update on the province's novel coronavirus status Monday.

The update, which will be given by Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, is scheduled for early afternoon.

The last update came from Henry on Saturday, when she announced 92 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing B.C.'s total up to 884.

Ninety-two new confirmed cases represents the largest single-day increase in B.C. so far, but Henry said that's not unexpected given where the province is in the course of the outbreak.

"We're not seeing the percentage increase climb dramatically," she said during Saturday's briefing.

"It's 92 over 884. It's a little over 10 per cent. Yesterday, it was about eight per cent. So, looking at the rate of change is something that we're also following. It's not unexpected, it just reminds us that we're in the midst of this right now, and everything that we do is really important to try and keep it at that lower rate."

As well, Henry announced on Saturday that about 45 per cent of the people who have had the virus are now considered recovered.

Monday's update may include two days' worth of reported cases – Sunday's and Monday's.

