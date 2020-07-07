VANCOUVER -- B.C. residents will get another COVID-19 update Tuesday from the province's health ministry.

The update will be given through a written statement in the afternoon.

On Monday, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported three days' worth of COVID-19 cases. Since Friday, 31 more people tested positive for the virus in the province.

Dix and Henry also announced six more deaths related to the virus. Five of those were from the weekend, while one was a fatality from June that was not initially attributed to COVID-19.

"This is such a challenging time to have a loved one pass away, and we know that they are mourned by their family, by their caregivers and their communities," Henry said Monday.

Dix and Henry won't be back for another live briefing until Thursday. Wednesday's virus update will also be given through a written statement.

