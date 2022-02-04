B.C.'s Health Ministry to release COVID-19 update before weekend

B.C.'s Health Ministry will give another COVID-19 update before the weekend with information on the latest hospitalization rates, deaths and outbreaks.

The update is expected to be released in a written statement in the afternoon.

On Thursday, officials announced 13 more COVID-19-related deaths in a 24-hour period. Since the pandemic began, a total of 2,656 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus in B.C.

That update also said there were 985 test-positive patients in hospital, a total that includes both those who have serious enough illness to require hospitalization and those who were admitted to hospital for other reasons and tested positive incidentally.

Thursday's hospitalization tally was a slight decrease from Wednesday, when there were 988 COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals.

In a news conference earlier this week, Dr. Bonnie Henry said COVID-19 hospital admissions appear to have peaked, following the downward trend in confirmed cases that began weeks ago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.