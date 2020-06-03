VANCOUVER -- An update on how many new test-positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the past 24 hours is coming from B.C.'s health ministry Wednesday.

The update will come through a written statement – not a live briefing – and is expected to be sent in the afternoon.

In Tuesday's update, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said just four more people had tested positive for the virus and no additional deaths were recorded from it.

They also announced several outbreaks were declared over, including four at long-term care homes and another at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

As well, 22 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of active cases across B.C. to 207, the lowest it's been since March 17.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel