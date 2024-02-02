B.C.'s health minister supports federal government's delay of MAID expansion

B.C.'s health minister says he supports the Canadian government's decision to delay expansion for medical assistance in dying, or MAID, until 2027.

Adrian Dix released a statement Thursday saying he was among the ministers who called for a reconsideration of the expansion last fall. That proposed expansion would have included cases where mental illness is the sole underlying medical condition.

"It is my recommendation that additional safeguards are required to ensure the safe and appropriate delivery of MAID, and that all jurisdictions, health authorities, regulators and MAID practitioners have the required time to implement these safeguards," Dix said in his statement.

"It is essential that any expansion of the eligibility criteria for MAID be done right to fully consider and protect the well-being and rights of all individuals, particularly those living with mental illnesses or disorders."

The delay pushes the expansion past the next federal election, which must happen no later than fall 2025.

The federal government introduced an update to the assisted dying law in 2020 that initially excluded people suffering solely from mental illness. The Senate amended the bill to include them, and the government accepted the change.

The law, which passed in March 2021, included a two-year provision to allow practitioners and health-care systems to get ready. Last year, the Liberal government added another year to that timeline.

"The Government of British Columbia remains committed to continuing to support practitioners in meeting their legislative requirements and responsibilities, and to enact appropriate guidance and practices in accordance with the MAID legislative framework," Dix said in his statement.

"Most importantly, we need to ensure MAID continues to be available in a safe and compassionate way to those traditionally eligible for it, and anyone who may become eligible for it in the future."

With files from The Canadian Press