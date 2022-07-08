B.C.'s Grouse Mountain grizzlies turn 21

Two of B.C.'s most-beloved residents celebrated a milestone birthday Sunday.

Grinder and Coola, two grizzly bears that have lived on Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver, turned 21. The duo marked the occasion Saturday by digging into a unique and rather messy cake made up of fruit, whipped cream and jello, according to the resort's Facebook page.

The celebration was also a chance to raise money for the Grizzly Bear Foundation's Project Rewild, an initiative with the goal of ensuring "that every orphaned grizzly bear cub in North America has a second chance at life in the wild," according to the website.

The two bruins were rescued when were cubs themselves, back in 2001.

Grinder was found on a logging road in Invermere, dehydrated, starving and without his mother, according to Grouse Mountain's website. He's described as the "dominant" bear, with an "outgoing and high-spirited" personality.

Coola was also found in 2001, orphaned and the only one of his siblings to survive when their mother was killed by a truck, the website says. He's described as "easy going" and content to let Grinder take the lead on new discoveries.

They live in a 5.5 acre refuge along with a number of owls and hummingbirds. The bears' living space has two webcams so the public can keep an eye on their actions, but the wildlife refuge is also a tourist attraction.