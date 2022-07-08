B.C.'s formerly most senior officer of the legislature to be sentenced in spending scandal
A case the prosecution says may impact the public's trust in government is drawing to a close, with the man at the centre of a B.C. spending scandal about to be sentenced.
Craig James, the former clerk of the legislature, is expected to learn his fate in a Vancouver courtroom Friday morning.
Earlier this week, Crown counsel told the court it sought a conditional sentence – a jail sentence served at home instead of behind bars – of about a year for Craig James. Its argument is that the sentence would serve as a "deterrent" for future officials entrusted to the public.
The Crown suggested Monday that the majority of that sentence could be served under house arrest, and the rest would be under a curfew. It’s also seeking a $1,886.72 restitution order.
Crown attorney Brock Martland said the conduct of the now-71-year-old was a "departure" by the most senior officer of the legislature, and that there are "real risks of undermining public confidence" tied to the case.
He said the sentence could increase public cynicism about the institutions of government, if it was viewed as being too light, and he noted that James did not plead guilty, unlike what is often seen in cases where conditional sentences are granted.
Despite a lack of plea, the defence called for a conditional discharge, with lawyer Gavin Cameron arguing incarceration would be a "disproportionate response" to the conviction.
He pushed for 12 months of probation and 150 hours of community service, saying James has already been "tried and convicted in the court of public opinion."
He said the media coverage, and subsequent damage to his reputation before his trial, was significant enough that it would serve as more of a deterrent for other public officers than any court-imposed sentence.
He also urged the judge to take into account James's age and that he's a first-time offender who lost his job as a result of the investigation.
Earlier this year, a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled that James spent taxpayer dollars on personal expenses during his time as a high-ranking public official.
He was found guilty of breach of trust and fraud in May.
The judge said he breached the standard of conduct expected of him when he claimed expenses for dress shirts, a tie and a suit worth $1,800, which he claimed as chamber attire. Numerous other items such as gift shop purchases and alcohol were also expensed, but the judge found it's possible they were gifts or legitimate work costs.
James was cleared on three other counts including one related to a $258,000 retirement benefit.
He was removed from office and suspended with pay in 2018, then resigned the following year while an investigation into his conduct was still underway.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa in court and The Canadian Press
