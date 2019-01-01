

Dominik Soswa was born on his due date a scant minute after midnight. Any other day, that wouldn't be terribly remarkable, but on January 1st it made him a local celebrity as BC's first baby of 2019.

"I didn't know it was a big thing," his mother, Janet Shimizu, told a throng of reporters at Royal Columbian Hospital.

"When [my labour] started at 8:00AM I thought for sure it'd be the 31st."

The timing has thrilled the maternity ward, whose staff has never delivered the first baby of a new year. It's widely seen as a point of pride among labour delivery nurses and obstetricians to be the first.

"I try to work New Year's every year for this reason!" a visibly excited Kristy Harrison told CTV News.

While hospital staff gather contributions for a gift basket for the first baby born in their hospital each calendar year, Harrison says the nurses at Royal Columbian never had the bragging rights of a province-wide "first."

"Sometimes we get competitive. We definitely wanted a new year's baby so we're happy we have it. It's a very big deal for all of us," she said.

It's also netted a tidy profit for gamblers who put their money on RCH through a novelty bet conducted by the B.C. Lottery Corporation on which hospital would deliver the year's first baby. With nine to one odds, it was hardly the favourite.

And it turns out another hospital has a connection to the little tyke. Father Lukasz Soswa is an orthopedic surgeon at Langley Memorial Hospital and had a tough time staying out of the way when doctors determined Shimizu needed an unscheduled C-section after hours in labour without progress.

"When they were taking her for the C-section I was just following [into the operating room] and they were like 'No no, you're just a dad today,'" said Dr. Soswa.

As for their aspirations for their little boy, Soswa had an instant answer: "I want him to be a surgeon, too!"