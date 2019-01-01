

CTV Vancouver





It's a boy!

B.C.’s first baby of 2019 is a boy born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

BC‘s New Year’s baby is a boy! Baby born at 12:01am at Royal Columbian Hospital weighing 8lbs 3oz. Congrats to the family! @Fraserhealth pic.twitter.com/1xVGUboHgs — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) January 1, 2019

Dominik Soswa was born weighing 8lbs and 2 oz to Dr. Lukasz Soswa and Janet Shimizu.

Soswa's birth may have also helped some lucky British Columbians win some money.

It's the first year the British Columbia Lottery Corporation allowed people to bet on where the first baby of the new year would be born.

Royal Columbian hospital was the fourth favourite at 9/1 to be the place for delivery, according to the lottery's corporation's website.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Penny Daflos