    • Records for warmest December set or tied in Vancouver and other parts of B.C.

    A skier walks down a patchy ski slope at Whistler, B.C., on Friday, December 29, 2023. Whistler has been experiencing warm weather and little snow this season, contributing to poor snow sports conditions during peak season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns A skier walks down a patchy ski slope at Whistler, B.C., on Friday, December 29, 2023. Whistler has been experiencing warm weather and little snow this season, contributing to poor snow sports conditions during peak season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

    British Columbians basked in a balmy December that was warm enough for five communities to set or equal temperature records for the month.

    Environment Canada meteorologist Brian Proctor says the mean temperature at Vancouver International Airport last month was 7 degrees Celsius, tying with 1939 as the city's warmest December on record.

    The mean temperature was 3.4 degrees higher than what is considered normal for the month.

    Proctor says warm weather records for December were also either set or tied in Victoria, Comox, Campbell River and Abbotsford.

    The month was also very dry and Proctor says there wasn't enough rain or snow to alleviate long-standing drought concerns in the province.

    He says the first full week of January is expected to get cooler with some snow possible at higher elevations

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2024.

    Correction

    This is a corrected story. A previous version said December wasn't warm enough to break records in British Columbia. In fact, Environment Canada now says multiple communities either broke or tied heat records.

