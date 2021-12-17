B.C.'s COVID-19 update to reveal final case count of the week amid alarming surge

One more COVID-19 update will be released in B.C. before the weekend as the province faces an alarming surge and more Omicron cases.

Friday's update, which is expected to be released in a written statement, will come after a news conference with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

On Thursday, officials announced 753 more people tested positive for the disease, which marked the highest daily increase since late October. Those cases brought B.C.'s rolling seven-day average for new infections to 489, the highest it's been since mid-November.

As of Thursday, there were 3,878 active cases of the coronavirus in the province. The sharp uptick in infections in B.C. in recent days comes as governments across Canada and around the world grapple with the concerning new Omicron variant.

In Thursday's update, the ministry said there were 135 confirmed Omicron cases in B.C., more than triple the 44 that had been confirmed as of Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday