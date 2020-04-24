VANCOUVER -- There will be no live briefing on B.C.'s COVID-19 cases Friday, but the province will send out a written update Friday afternoon.

B.C.'s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, will deliver the next live update on Saturday.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix have been giving nearly daily updates since COVID-19 cases began to rise in late February.

The province has been seeing success in "bending the curve" of new cases, but this week Henry reported a spike of 71 cases on Wednesday and several new outbreaks at long-term care homes, and another outbreak among workers at a poultry processing plant in East Vancouver.

On Thursday, Henry and Dix reported 29 new cases.

Henry said Wednesday that she would like to see "at least a couple of days" without any new COVID-19 cases before officials start easing some of the restrictions that have dramatically impacted people's daily lives.