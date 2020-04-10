VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials won’t give a news conference Friday on the status of COVID-19 cases, but will release a statement detailing the number of new cases in the afternoon.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, and Health Minister Adrian Dix have been appearing almost daily to deliver an update on new cases, deaths, hospitalizations and other data, as well as answer reporters’ questions.

Friday’s update will be released around 3 p.m. Friday.

Henry will be back in front of the cameras on Saturday, when she will deliver an update at 12 p.m. No new information will be released on Sunday, and the next update after that is expected to be on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Dix and Henry have said they are seeing B.C.’s curve of new cases “bending” in recent weeks.

But they are continuing to report new cases and deaths every day, and they have repeatedly cautioned British Columbians to not let up on taking precautions such as staying home as much as possible, maintaining a two metre distance from others when out, frequent hand-washing and avoiding touching your face.

As the Easter long weekend begins, Henry and Dix have also pleaded with British Columbians to stay home and not travel to second homes or vacation destinations.