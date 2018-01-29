

The Canadian Press





Attorney General David Eby will weigh in Monday morning on the Insurance Corporation of B.C.'s announcement that it expects to lose as much as $1.3 billion in this fiscal year.

Eby predicted in September that the average driver could expect a rate hike of eight per cent -- or about $130 -- on their upcoming insurance bill.

But that was before the corporation confirmed over the weekend that it had recorded a $935 million net loss for the first nine months of the fiscal year, and was on track to top the billion dollar mark by April.

The corporation says premiums from drivers are not covering payouts for crashes and injuries and Eby will share his thoughts in an announcement in Vancouver at 11 a.m.