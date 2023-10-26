B.C.'s 911 dispatch operator warns of high call volume over Halloween weekend

B.C.'s largest emergency dispatch operator issued a warning Thursday as it expects to see a "heightened demand" for 911 services this weekend.

In a news release, E-Comm — which handles the vast majority of 911 calls in B.C. — urged British Columbians to help keep 911 lines free for emergencies only.

"In 2022, E-Comm received over 17,000 911 calls the weekend leading up to Halloween, an increase of 10 per cent more than an average weekend in October that year," the release reads. "An even busier Halloween is expected ahead, with the emergency communications centre reporting an overall 17 per cent increase in 911 calls in 2023 year-to-date over the same period last year."

E-Comm said extra resources are in place, with additional staff scheduled to help respond to the increased call volumes expected Friday through Sunday, and on Halloween night.

The emergency dispatch operator is also asking the public to ensure the appropriate use of 911 services by following these tips:

Prevent pocket dials to 911 by storing your phone carefully. If you do call 911 by accident, stay on the line so that call takers can ensure your safety;

Whether you're out trick-or-treating with your children or celebrating with friends, be aware of your location in case you need to call 911. An exact address is always best, but cross streets and major landmarks can also help responders find you;

E-Comm receives an increase in noise and fireworks-related calls each year. These types of complaints should be directed to your local city bylaws service, or police non-emergency line. In Vancouver, call 311;

Use 911 responsibly for police, fire or medical emergencies where someone's health, safety or property is in imminent danger. 911 call takers cannot transfer callers to the non-emergency phone number.

"Our call takers and dispatchers will be working around the clock this Halloween weekend, connecting the public with emergency services across the province, whether it be police, ambulance or fire services," E-Comm communications manager Carly Paice said in the release.

"With the anticipated high call volume, public assistance plays a key role in keeping 911 lines clear for emergency situations only, and directing other non-emergency concerns through the proper channels or online reporting systems."

Police reports can be made online at nonemergency.ca.