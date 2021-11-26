B.C. road report: Highway 3 closed over serious crash, other routes may close again due to weather

Vancouver -

A major route connecting B.C.'s Lower Mainland to the Interior has closed again due to a serious crash and more routes may be closed in the coming days because of storms.

Highway 3, or the Crowsnest Highway, was closed in both directions Friday because of "multiple vehicle incidents." The latest closure came a week after the highway was reopened following a major storm in the province. When open, only essential travel is permitted along the corridor to allow commercial drivers and people returning home through.

In a morning update, B.C.'s transportation minister said there was a particularly serious crash near Princeton.

"This is a reminder to all drivers to please slow down, to be attentive, to be patient," Rob Fleming said. "Crews are continuing to repair and upgrade corridors and conditions are far from normal."

The transportation ministry says it estimates the road will reopen at 11:30 p.m. Friday and there is no detour available. The Coquihalla Highway, parts of Highway 1 and Highway 8 all remain closed.

Fleming warned Friday roads may be closed pre-emptively over the coming days as the province faces two more storms. Heavy equipment is already mobilized to address issues as quickly as possible.

"Absolutely consider restricting your travel because we've got significant weather updates on the way," Fleming said. "We don't know how hard they're going to hit but people need to pay attention to DriveBC."

ROAD RECOVERY

Speaking about repairs on major routes, Fleming said there's "no question" they'll be rebuilt better than before.

"Our infrastructure will be rebuilt to withstand the new climate realities that we find ourselves in," he said, adding that permanent rebuilds of Highway 1, Highway 5 and Highway 8 "will take a long time."

On Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon, Fleming said there are seven different areas that were impacted, four of which suffered "major damage."

Fleming said he thinks temporary repairs will be completed by mid-January.

"It will be very restricted traffic flow with some single-lane sections and at-grade rail crossing that will be temporary but will allow for the safe passage of vehicles," he said.

Fleming also gave an update on Highway 8, which he said "was largely destroyed" in last week's storm. Twenty different areas saw "significant damage," including four bridges.

"The Nicola River has literally carved a new path, washing away large sections of the highway in the process," he said.

"About five or six kilometres of roadway is completely gone and another 20 kilometres has been significantly damaged."

The province is working with local Indigenous leaders to restore temporary access as soon as possible, he said.

Ongoing road updates are available on DriveBC's road advisory page.