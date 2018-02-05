

The Canadian Press





The B.C. government is expected to fill in some of the details today surrounding its plans for regulating and selling non-medical marijuana.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth is making an announcement this afternoon.

B.C. liquor stores have been lobbying to sell pot, along with alcohol – saying liquor store staff are trained and ready to enforce age eligibility rules related to purchasing non-medical marijuana.

The province has only said it wants to see legalized pot sold in a mixture of private and public outlets – but those expectations will likely be clarified today.