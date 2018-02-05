B.C. revealing more on legalized marijuana plans Monday
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 5, 2018 7:59AM PST
Last Updated Monday, February 5, 2018 8:00AM PST
The B.C. government is expected to fill in some of the details today surrounding its plans for regulating and selling non-medical marijuana.
Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth is making an announcement this afternoon.
B.C. liquor stores have been lobbying to sell pot, along with alcohol – saying liquor store staff are trained and ready to enforce age eligibility rules related to purchasing non-medical marijuana.
The province has only said it wants to see legalized pot sold in a mixture of private and public outlets – but those expectations will likely be clarified today.