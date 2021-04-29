VANCOUVER -- B.C. restaurants struggling as a result of the latest public health orders in the province can apply to have some shelf space to sell their goods at a retail pharmacy chain.

Earlier this week, London Drugs announced restaurants in Western Canada could sell house-brand consumer products at its locations, like sauces, jams, spice rubs and apparel.

The announcement is an expansion of its "local central program," which launched last year to support small businesses in a similar way. The retailer says more than 100 businesses have participated in that program so far.

"The collateral damage to small businesses created by the pandemic has been devastating and the restaurant industry – particularly those small and locally owned – have sustained one of the heaviest blows," said Clint Mahlman, president and COO of London Drugs, in a news release.

"As a company, we want to offer any support we can to restauranteurs and businesses in our communities right now, and we know our customers do too."

Current health orders in B.C. prohibit indoor dining at restaurants. Businesses may still offer takeout and patio dining, however.

Those interested in participating in London Drugs' project must fill out an application online. The products must be packaged and shelf-stable, must have nutritional facts included and the restaurant must be able to replenish the supply if needed.

Gift cards aren't accepted and products are sold on consignment, with 100 per cent of sales going back to the restaurant.