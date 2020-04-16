VANCOUVER -- Local governments and small businesses struggling during the novel coronavirus pandemic are getting new support from the province, B.C. ministers announced Thursday.

To start, municipal governments can now borrow interest-free from their existing capital reserves to help pay for operating expenses.

Provincial school tax remittances will also be delayed until the end of the year and local governments can carry their debt for one additional year.

Over the past few weeks, with restrictions around gatherings and which businesses can operate, some local governments have raised concern about their financial states.

The City of Surrey says it's losing $4 million each month on average, while Vancouver has said it's losing around $4 million to $5 million each week. Vancouver's mayor has asked the province for $200 million in emergency financial support to help the city during the pandemic.

"We're facing a serious gap in funding at city hall," Kennedy Stewart said at a news conference announcing the losses last week. "Something we will not be able to make up in the near future."

The province says its new measures should help local governments mitigate revenue shortfalls during the crisis.

"Many local governments have already shown leadership by taking steps to help people and businesses and maintain services, while addressing their finances," said Selina Robinson, minister of municipal affairs and Housing.

"With these new measures, we are giving local governments new tools as a first step to ease their financial burdens and that of businesses in their communities now, and as we look to recovery in the months to come."

Support for small businesses

The B.C. government also announced it's reducing the school property tax rate for most commercial properties by about 25 per cent. As well, the date that late payment penalties will apply to some commercial properties has been postponed to Oct. 1.

"We know that B.C. communities and businesses are suffering from the economic impacts of COVID-19," said Carole James, minister of finance.

"We are providing further support by making additional temporary property tax changes to provide province-wide relief for business and local governments to help weather the pandemic, continue to deliver the services people count on and be part of our province’s economic recovery."

The province also announced a new support service hub for small businesses struggling during the novel coronavirus pandemic Thursday.

The B.C. Business COVID-19 Support Service is meant to act as one point of contact for businesses who are looking for resources available to them during the pandemic.

As of Thursday, advisors can be reached from Monday through Saturday by phone, email and live chat through Small Business BC's website.

"We know that business owners are worried about paying their bills and covering their payrolls, and our government is doing everything we can to help," said Michelle Mungall, B.C.'s minister of jobs, economic development and competitiveness in a news release.

"There are multiple programs available, including the B.C. government's COVID-19 Action Plan, to support businesses through these challenging times."