B.C. resort CEO placed on leave after making sexist joke at conference

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort CEO Vivek Sharma speaks to CTV News in an August 2021 video call. Fairmont Hot Springs Resort CEO Vivek Sharma speaks to CTV News in an August 2021 video call.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener