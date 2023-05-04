B.C. resort celebrates reemergence of 2 Grizzly bears from hibernation

One of two Grizzly bears that have resided on Grouse Mountain since being rescued in 2001. Grinder and Coola reemerged from their 22nd consecutive hibernation season at the resort on May 3, 2023. (Instagram/ Grouse Mountain Resort) One of two Grizzly bears that have resided on Grouse Mountain since being rescued in 2001. Grinder and Coola reemerged from their 22nd consecutive hibernation season at the resort on May 3, 2023. (Instagram/ Grouse Mountain Resort)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener