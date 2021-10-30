B.C. residents can now order glasses of wine and draft beer with their takeout

Vancouver -

The B.C. government is expanding the list of alcoholic beverages that bars and restaurants can sell for takeout or delivery.

As of Friday, liquor licensees in the province - whether their licences are liquor- or food-primary - can package and sell a wider variety of single servings of alcohol with the purchase of a meal.

Earlier on in the COVID-19 pandemic, the province changed its liquor rules to allow such businesses to sell bottles of wine, beer and spirits, as well as mixed drinks packaged as single servings.

The latest change builds on this idea, allowing for the sale of beer, wine and unmixed spirits by the glass.

In a news release Friday, the Public Safety Ministry framed the new rules as "another revenue-generating option for licensed restaurants and pubs," many of which have struggled to survive during the pandemic.

The ministry said it introduced the latest change after receiving feedback from its business technical advisory panel and engaging in "extensive consultation."

Approximately 8,000 businesses - 2,000 liquor-primary and 6,000 food-primary licensees - are affected by the change, according to the ministry.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2021.