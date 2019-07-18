In the first full budget the NDP minority government tabled after coming to power two years ago, B.C. posted a $1.53-billion surplus.

That's about seven times higher than the projected surplus of $219 million. The higher-than-expected figures for the year ending March 31, 2019 came primarily from increased personal and corporate taxes, which pushed revenues up by $4.4 billion. Property taxes were $400 million lower than expected.

The government also increased spending throughout the 2018/19 fiscal year, boosting money for education, health, and emergency response. Even with that additional spending, the surplus is still $1.53 billion.

Before you wonder if taxpayers will get a piece of that in form of a tax break, the finance minister says there are many risks ahead including expected slowdowns in major global economies. Carole James said to help protect against any potential impacts on B.C., it’s not prudent to offer a tax break at this time.