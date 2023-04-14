B.C. repeat offender charged for possession of child sexual abuse images, RCMP say

A Kelowna man in his 20s has been charged for the possession of child sexual abuse images, just months after Mounties say he was convicted for the same offence earlier this year.

In a news release Friday, Kelowna RCMP said it executed multiple search warrants throughout March and early April at several locations in connection to a series of investigations into the possession of child sexual abuse material.

Authorities added that a forensic search of the seized devices will be conducted and then submitted to the BC Prosecution Service with requests for charges.

In the latest case, a 23-year-old Kelowna resident and known repeat offender, has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

"This offender was convicted of the same offence earlier this year and has been remanded in custody until his next appearance scheduled for April 20," said Cpl. James Jenkins in the release.

"The effective enforcement action by the Kelowna ICE Unit highlights our commitment to investigate, arrest, and charge individuals who choose to victimize children."

Jenkins added that investigators are equipped with the necessary tools to combat these types of crimes.

"These offenders may think they can hide behind their computers, however our team is dedicated and well equipped to oust these criminals from their perceived anonymity," he said.

"Our message to the offenders of these hideous crimes is clear: STOP."

Anyone with information about a child being exploited for a sexual purpose is asked to visit www.cybertip.ca or call the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300.