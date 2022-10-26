B.C. removing barriers to Indigenous jurisdiction over child welfare matters

The B.C. government is removing legislative barriers blocking Indigenous governments from exercising their own jurisdiction over child welfare matters – a change that is being applauded as an overdue break from the lasting structures of colonialism.

The province's promised amendments to child welfare laws help enshrine the rights of Indigenous governments to provide their own child and family services, as recognized by the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Advocates have long compared Canada's foster care system to the country's shuttered residential schools, in that it has, in many thousands of cases, separated Indigenous children from their communities and cultures.

"The forced removal of children for generations, through residential schools and child-welfare system has been a deep source of pain and injustice. Today, that era comes to an end in British Columbia," Regional Chief Terry Teegee of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations said in a statement.

The latest census data from 2021 shows Indigenous children made up nearly 54 per cent of those under the age of 14 in foster care, despite representing just 7.7 per cent of children in that age group – a disparity that has been described as a humanitarian crisis.

The federal government introduced a bill aimed at promoting preventative care and keeping Indigenous children with their families and communities in 2020, but B.C. officials said it has taken time for provincial legislation to catch up.

The amendments announced Wednesday will make B.C. the first province in the country to "expressly recognize" the inherent rights of Indigenous governments to exercise jurisdiction on child welfare matters, the Ministry of Children and Family Development said in a news release.

"We know that the current child-welfare system is a continuation of harmful colonial practices, and the solution is to re-assert jurisdiction over their children, youth and families in accordance with their customs, traditions and Indigenous laws," Minister Mitzi Dean said in the release.

The updated legislation will support Indigenous governing bodies that want to create their own models for children and family services, and give the ability to exercise jurisdiction to both treaty and non-treaty First Nations.

So far, four such bodies are in the process of finalizing co-ordination agreements with the provincial and federal governments to assume jurisdiction – the Cowichan Tribes, Sts’ailes, Splatsin, and Gwa’sala-Nakwaxda’xw – though officials said there are 32 Indigenous groups comprising 81 First Nations that have received funding to help them move towards that goal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.