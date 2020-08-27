VANCOUVER -- A new report on modernizing B.C.'s health care regulatory system recommends condensing the number of professional colleges from 20 to six, and giving the public better access to complaint records involving doctors and other care providers.

The recommendations were released Thursday by Health Minister Adrian Dix, BC Liberal health critic Norm Letnick and Green health critic Sonia Furstenau, who have been gathering public and professional feedback on the existing system for more than a year as members of a modernization steering committee.

"All of these expand and ensure the public interest," Dix said of their wide-reaching plans.

"If you look across Canada, in terms of the way we regulate health professionals, it certainly will put B.C. on the cutting edge."

Some of the changes are already being implemented, while others will need legislative or cabinet approval.

Officials said one of their key objectives was to increase public confidence and professional accountability, which they hope to accomplish by making all complaint decisions that result in disciplinary action available online.

That's a major shift from the current system, which Dix acknowledged has suffered from a "lack of transparency up to now."

It's unclear how much detail will be included in the public disciplinary reports, however, and complaints that are deemed to be unfounded, or which only result in a warning, will remain private.

Though the committee is also recommending a substantial reduction in the number of health care colleges, they stressed that every profession that's currently regulated will continue to be regulated.

Officials said some of the existing colleges are already in the process of being amalgamated, with the aim of helping smaller colleges with limited resources better fulfill their regulatory mandate.

The College of Podiatric Surgeons, which is the smallest existing college in the province with only 87 members, is joining the 13,724-member College of Physicians and Surgeons at the end of the month. Likewise, the 379-member College of Midwives is joining the College of Nursing Professionals, which is already B.C.'s biggest college with 59,493 members, at the beginning of September.

"If you're trying to fund a health professional college out of the fees out of 200 or 300 or 500 or even 1,000 people, it's difficult to put together the resources necessary to ensure that the college works well," Dix said.

Letnick argued the existing nursing college is proof that amalgamation can work. The province used to have separate colleges for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and psychiatric nurses before they combined in 2018.

"This has worked really well with the three nursing colleges, and we see that as an example for the rest," the health critic said.

The committee is recommending the College of Pharmacists remains intact, and for the remaining colleges to be organized into the following three new bodies:

The College of Complementary and Alternative Health and Care Professions, which would include chiropractors, massage therapists, naturopathic physicians, traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and acupuncturists.

which would include chiropractors, massage therapists, naturopathic physicians, traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and acupuncturists. The College of Allied Health and Care Professionals , which would include dietitians, occupational therapists, opticians, optometrists, physical therapists, psychologists, speech and hearing professionals, and diagnostic and therapeutic professions.

, which would include dietitians, occupational therapists, opticians, optometrists, physical therapists, psychologists, speech and hearing professionals, and diagnostic and therapeutic professions. The College of Oral Health Professionals, which would include certified dental assistants, dental hygienists, dental technicians, dental therapists, dentists and denturists.

Dix, Letnick and Furstenau have also recommended the creation of a new oversight body – a regulator for the regulators – that would set performance standards for the colleges, audit them, and present their reports to the public.

Officials want to overhaul how college boards are chosen and organized as well, requiring every board to be made up of equal numbers of health care professionals and members of the public, and for everyone to be appointed through a "competency-based process."

Currently, health care professionals can be elected to boards, a system the committee said can give the impression that elected members are there to represent the interests of the members who voted for them, rather than the public – which is supposed to be the function of every college.

The steering committee was struck following the release of a previous report by health regulation expert Harry Cayton, who was tasked with reviewing B.C.'s College of Dental Surgeons. Cayton determined the regulator was doing more to protect dentists' interests than the public's.

Dix said they're also adamant that the reforms address issues of "cultural safety" in the health care system, particularly as they impact Indigenous workers and patients.

The committee reviewed thousands of survey results and roughly 1,800 written submissions over the course of two phases of consultations, taking feedback from health professionals and members of the public.

Moving forward with all of the recommendations will require changes to B.C.'s Health Professionals Act, which officials said they expect to happen in spring 2021.