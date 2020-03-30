VANCOUVER -- British Columbia has confirmed its first "community death" related to the COVID-19 virus, which has infected another 86 people since Saturday afternoon.

In her daily public briefing on Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced two more fatalities related to the novel coronavirus, bringing B.C.'s death toll to 19.

She also revealed that testing has determined one person who died outside hospital was carrying the virus.

"The coroner's office has confirmed our first death in the community as a result of COVID-19," Henry said. "Due to privacy considerations, however, I will not be releasing the identity of the individual or any further information on this person."

The BC Coroners Service did provide a few further details: that the patient was a man who died at home somewhere in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, which includes Richmond, Vancouver, the North Shore and Whistler.

Dr. Henry also revealed there were 16 new COVID-19 infections from Saturday to Sunday and another 70 from Sunday to Monday afternoon, bringing the provincial total up to 970 cases.

But she stressed that the number of recoveries is continuing to climb as well, noting that 48 per cent of all people infected in B.C. so far have been cleared of the virus.

"So 469 people have been released from isolation, including over 70 who were in hospital or ICU over the last few weeks," Henry said.

"I think that's really a testament to the importance of people being in hospital at the right time, being ventilated at the right time if they need it and recovering from this."

While that news is promising, particularly in light of outbreak modelling that provincial health officials released last week, Henry urged the public not to become complacent, cautioning that the province is in a "critical juncture" in the fight against the disease.

"We're in our second incubation period," she said. "We are not through the storm yet. We have not yet reached our peak. We have more people every day who are in hospital and are in our intensive care units, so we need to continue to do all we can across government, across our health system and in our community."

The next couple of weeks will reveal whether hospitals continue to see a "trickle" of patients or a dramatic influx that could put a much bigger strain on the available resources.

The provincial health officer also tried once again to clarify the meaning of social distancing, as some people continue to gather with friends under the apparent misunderstanding that they are following advice as long as they keep their numbers below 50 and try to maintain physical distance from one another.

"It doesn't mean that you can have 49 people at a house party. Those are the situations that cause this virus to spread, and it's going to spread to the people who are closest to us,"

"I need people to understand that small groups inside are a risk. Small groups and large groups outside are still a risk. We need to maintain those physical distances, particularly in the coming weeks, so that we can break those chains of transmission in our communities."

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.

An American Sign Language translation of today's news conference is available on the province's Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/BCProvincialGovernment/