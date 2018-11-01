

CTV Vancouver





As Calgary's 2026 Olympic bid moves forward, British Columbia's government says it is still waiting for a formal proposal about how it can be involved.

Calgary's bid includes Whistler as the host of alpine events such as ski jumping, but the details of the plan have not been agreed upon, according to B.C. Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare.

"The province has not yet seen any formal business case or any formal proposal from the City of Calgary," she told reporters Thursday. "Obviously it’s an exciting opportunity, but we’ll have to take a look at how it will benefit British Columbians."

Compared to Calgary, Whistler has newer venues that were built for the Vancouver 2010 Winter Games. Using them would save the Albertan city tens of millions in new builds and upgrades to its existing infrastructure from the last time it hosted the Olympics in 1988.

When the possible multi-city bid was announced last November, a Whistler spokesperson told CTV News the B.C. resort community had already been in talks with Calgary. Nearly a year later, however, the B.C. government has yet to hear an official proposal.

"When they’re ready to do that, we look forward to seeing what they have and we’ll take a look at it and judge it on the best interests of British Columbians," Beare said.

Calgary's bid narrowly survived a city council vote Wednesday during which eight members voted in favour of a motion to cancel the Nov. 13 plebiscite asking Calgarians to weigh in and scrub the bid altogether. Ten votes were needed to for the motion to pass.

"It was a very close vote," Mayor Naheed Nenshi, who was among those who wanted to the plebiscite to go ahead, told The Canadian Press.

"Over the next few days I will be trying to explain this deal to people, but I'm now at the point where I can actually say to people 'this is a great deal we've negotiated' and I'm encouraging people to vote yes.'"

The city presented a revised financial plan Wednesday that put the estimated cost of hosting the games at $5.075 billion--$125 million less than the original proposal.

The Alberta government has agreed to commit $700 million, while Ottawa says it will foot another $1.43 billion.

The plebiscite's results are non-binding, but are likely to influence the next time city councillors vote on whether the city should host the Winter Games.

Mail-in ballots were sent out earlier this week, and advance voting starts Tuesday.

With files from The Canadian Press