An officer from the Langley RCMP detachment has been charged in a 2013 assault that took place at a McDonald's restaurant in Edmonton.

Three people were allegedly attacked at the fast food restaurant's drive-thru, including two who were stabbed and suffered injuries described as "life-altering."

An unidentified suspect fled the scene.

On Thursday, six years after the incident, the RCMP confirmed a junior constable who completed his training last year has been arrested in connection with the case.

Benjamen Kozlovich was taken into custody in Chilliwack Tuesday on warrants for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The break in the case came as a result of new information gathered by the Edmonton Police Service, which reached out to the B.C. RCMP's Serious Crime Unit back in January.

The RCMP has launched an internal investigation and said it is assessing Kozlovich's employment status. Authorities said the constable is still on probation.

