B.C. RCMP officer charged in connection with crash that injured 2 people

An officer with the B.C. RCMP Highway Patrol has been charged in connection with a crash that sent two people to hospital last year.

In a statement Thursday, the BC Prosecution Service announced that Const. Ian Wetzel-Eden has been charged for failing to stop at a stop sign and driving without due care and attention on July 10, 2022 in Okanagan Falls.

“The charges were approved by an experienced Crown Counsel who has no prior or current connection with the officer," the statement says, adding that Wetzel-Eden's first court appearance is set for July 19 in Penticton.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. forwarded a report for consideration of charges in April of this year. In a media release, the IIO said the officer "was responding to an unrelated incident when they were involved in a collision with a civilian pickup truck."

Both the driver and the passenger of the truck were taken to hospital by paramedics, the IIO said, noting one of the two was seriously injured.