B.C. RCMP dog handler facing assault charge stemming from 2020 arrest
An RCMP dog handler has been charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection to the arrest of a suspect in Abbotsford in July 2020.
The B.C. Prosecution Service announced Thursday that it had approved charges against the dog handler, Const. Simon Courtorielle of the RCMP's Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service.
Courtorielle's first court appearance on this matter is scheduled for Nov. 14 in Abbotsford, the BCPS said in a statement.
"The charge was approved by an experienced Crown Counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer," the statement reads.
The BCPS did not provide any details on the incident that led to the charge, but the Independent Investigations Office shared some of that information when it announced it was filing a report for consideration of charges in February 2021.
The IIO is tasked with investigating all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious harm to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.
According to the IIO, the incident that has now led to charges against Courtorielle began at approximately 11 a.m. on July 12, 2020. At that time, Abbotsford Police Department officers responded to a complaint about a man "barricaded with a child at a residence in the 2000 block of Center Street."
During the police response, an RCMP dog and handler were called to assist in taking the man into custody.
"The man sustained serious, but not life-threatening, dog bite injuries and was taken to a local area hospital for treatment," according to the IIO.
After its investigation, the IIO's chief civilian director determined that reasonable grounds existed to believe an officer may have committed offences during the arrest, and forwarded a report to the BCPS for consideration of charges.
The prosecution service's policy for considering charges against officers is posted online.
