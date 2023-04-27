B.C. public safety rallies: Underwhelming turnout, but government heard the message

Rallies planned to draw attention to public safety issues in seven communities across British Columbia drew underwhelming crowds, but captured the attention of policymakers nonetheless.

The “Enough is Enough” movement originated in Nanaimo, where property crime and assaults have been escalating. Turnout there was strongest, with more than 100 people, but it was largely the buzz around the events that prompted the premier and public safety minister to offer assurances that their concerns are being addressed.

Kamloops, Penticton and Prince George also held early afternoon gatherings that were sparsely attended, as was the one at the lawn of the legislature in Victoria.

“The people inside this house are not experts, they're people who've won a popularity contest,” said organizer Collen Middleton to a crowd of a couple dozen.

“They are not experts in mental health, addictions, homelessness and crime.”

Tamara Cronus, who’s also from Nanaimo but addressed the NDP government at the legislature, had harsh words for them.

“The scraps that politicians throw at these problems from time to time are just not going to cut it,” she said. “We have a public safety crisis. We have a mental health and addictions crisis. We all know that. But we also have a crisis of leadership, and it's killing us.”

Events in Surrey and Dawson Creek were slated to start at 6 p.m. As of that time, there were more journalists than attendees in Surrey’s Holland Park.

THE PREMIER RESPONDS

Premier David Eby fielded questions about the rallies at an unrelated news conference before the first round of gatherings had begun.

“I agree with those folks that are out there. They deserve safe communities and our government is on their side. We've got their back and we're going to deliver for them,” he insisted, pointing to work his government is doing with federal counterparts to toughen bail rules set by senior government.

“Public safety is one of the key priorities that I committed to British Columbians that we would be acting on when I was sworn in as premier,” he said. “That work has continued.”

PUBLIC SAFETY MINISTER IN THE HOT SEAT

Thursday saw a particularly raucous question period in the legislature as the opposition BC United party hammered the New Democrats on public safety, with the speaker of the house demanding order on multiple occasions.

“Police are doing a great job and it's this government that's failing the police, failing them,” said Elenore Sturko, a BCU MLA, during a particularly fiery moment.

The public safety minister gave the same answers and reassurances to her and to journalists who asked him about the planned rallies.

“We understand people's frustration,” insisted Mike Farnworth, pointing to investments in policing and other areas.

“It's why we're expanding the programs to deal with root causes of crime – whether it's mental health services, whether it's housing – all of those kinds of initiatives that've been underway, because we take this issue very seriously.”