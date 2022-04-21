B.C. provides First Nations with $74-million grant to make up for lost gaming revenue

VANCOUVER -

British Columbia First Nations that have been affected by the pandemic and last year's wildfires and flooding will receive $74 million in grant money to make up for the loss of shared gaming revenues.

A joint news release from the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and the B.C. First Nations Gaming Revenue Limited Partnership says 2020-21 revenues were about 80 per cent lower than anticipated due to pandemic health measures.

The statement says the one-time $74-million grant will mitigate the loss of revenues that are crucial to supporting First Nations in funding social services, education, infrastructure, cultural initiatives and economic development.

B.C. reached a 25-year revenue-sharing agreement with First Nations in 2018, with a commitment to share seven per cent of annual net revenues from gaming with Indigenous communities through 2045.

Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin says First Nations need stable funding to support their priorities, and the grant money will help ensure those who were among the hardest hit by the pandemic are not left behind during the recovery.

Rankin says a “cascading series of challenges” have had dramatic impacts on First Nations.