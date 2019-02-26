The B.C. government is promising to crack down on predatory practices in the high-interest loan industry, after the province's public safety minister said some companies have found a way to work around regulations introduced last year.

Mike Farnworth told reporters Tuesday that after reforms were introduced last year, some payday loan companies started offering different products.

He said legislation introduced by the NDP minority government in the spring session hopes to address some of the issues raised by the evolved products.

One example, said Farnworth, is a growth in installment- longer-term loans with higher rates that aren’t technically payday loans. The Business Practices and Consumer Protect Act, if passed, would also increase transparency.

“So what we want to have is consumers who feel that they need to take advantage of the services of this industry are able to do so in a way that is not predatory,” said Farnworth, adding that benefits to consumers would include consumers the ability to "know what their fees are, they're not being penalized they're not being placed in a more vulnerable position and that practices that lead to them getting on that treadmill and don't let them get off are banned and eliminated.”

The government says it looked at legislation and practices put in place in Alberta and Manitoba before introducing the regulatory changes. The reforms build on other tweaks made in 2018 that sought to lower the maximum fee that non-traditional money lenders can provide, and capping fees for those cashing government assistance cheques.

“We recognize there’s a place for the industry and that it’s well regulated,” added Farnworth. He says in the absence of that people could go underground, to loan sharks for example.

Both Consumer Protection BC and the Credit Counselling Society welcomed the changes. Some of the other changes include:

Creating borrowers' rights

Limits on borrowing costs

Banning some fees and charges

Prohibiting the garnishing of wages to repay loans

Restricting the use of borrowers' personal information

Mandating all businesses in the industry be licensed by Consumer Protection BC

Experts say the number of people using quick loans at high interest rates is steadily growing.