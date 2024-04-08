B.C. premier, transportation minster to give update about homes near transit

B.C.'s premier and transportation minister are scheduled to give an update Monday about homes near transit.

Few details were released ahead of the announcement, but David Eby and Rob Fleming will speak near Uptown shopping centre in Victoria.

Last fall, B.C. proposed new legislation that would require municipalities to designate areas near bus exchanges and rapid transit as transit-oriented development areas. Within those areas, developers will need to build up to a minimum height.

In Metro Vancouver, near SkyTrain stations, the minimum allowable height will be 20 storeys.

In mid-size cities, like Victoria and Kelowna, the minimum allowed height will 10 storeys, and in smaller communities, it will be six storeys.

