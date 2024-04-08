VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. premier, transportation minster to give update about homes near transit

    Housing projects are seen under construction along the Millennium Skytrain line in Coquitlam, B.C., on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Housing projects are seen under construction along the Millennium Skytrain line in Coquitlam, B.C., on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    B.C.'s premier and transportation minister are scheduled to give an update Monday about homes near transit.

    Few details were released ahead of the announcement, but David Eby and Rob Fleming will speak near Uptown shopping centre in Victoria.

    Last fall, B.C. proposed new legislation that would require municipalities to designate areas near bus exchanges and rapid transit as transit-oriented development areas. Within those areas, developers will need to build up to a minimum height. 

    In Metro Vancouver, near SkyTrain stations, the minimum allowable height will be 20 storeys.

    In mid-size cities, like Victoria and Kelowna, the minimum allowed height will 10 storeys, and in smaller communities, it will be six storeys.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here

    Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News