VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s premier will give an update on the province's ongoing pandemic response during an afternoon news conference Wednesday.

While few details were given about Premier John Horgan's briefing, he's expected to extend the province's state of emergency and take questions from the media.

B.C. has been under a state of emergency because of the novel coronavirus pandemic since March 18. When Horgan last extended it on May 27, he said there was "no likely end in sight" for the province to be under emergency orders.

In his briefing last week, Horgan took some time to address ongoing protests supporting Black Lives Matter and other anti-racism initiatives.

"Like you, I'm horrified to see what happened to George Floyd, I'm horrified when I see the response in major U.S. cities, and what I do know is that although we do our level best to address racism here in British Columbia, it exists here as well," he said last Wednesday.

