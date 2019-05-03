

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - Premier John Horgan is already talking about British Columbia's New Democrats being re-elected to a second term even though the next election isn't scheduled until the fall of 2021.

Horgan told more than 600 cheering people at a Canadian Union of Public Employees Union convention speech that election victory is in sight if unions and party supporters stick together.

The premier did not mention rising gasoline prices in Metro Vancouver or B.C.'s ongoing feud over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Horgan touted the NDP's record of balanced budgets, solid credit ratings and strong employment numbers as examples of the success of its agenda while offering supports to families, students and vulnerable people.

He told the union members the Opposition Liberals are looking to exploit signs of division over contract negotiations and social issues to weaken the government.

Horgan's NDP reached a partnership with the three members of the Green caucus after the 2017 election to form a minority government.