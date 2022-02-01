B.C. premier says his focus is on majority of truckers who got vaccinated, not ongoing 'Freedom Convoy'

Protesters dig in as trucker protest hits fourth full day

As the crowds around Parliament Hill have thinned, a lingering cohort of protesters has vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest entered its fourth full day in Ottawa, despite condemnations and calls for the trucker convoy to go home.

'Freedom Convoy' GoFundMe is Canada's second-largest ever

Donations pouring in for the 'Freedom Convoy' have propelled the GoFundMe to become Canada's second-largest ever, while an Ottawa shelter that dealt with a deluge of protesters on the weekend has received so many donations it can't take any more.

