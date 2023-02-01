B.C. premier 'optimistic' ahead of health-care meeting with Trudeau

B.C. Premier David Eby sat down face-to-face with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa Wednesday, days before a long-awaited meeting on health care.

Eby and six of his ministers are in Ottawa meeting with their federal counterparts on a range of issues that also include bail conditions, housing, climate change and the opioid crisis.

On Wednesday, Eby met with Trudeau for about 45 minutes canvassing several topics.

Eby told members of the B.C. press gallery that one of the biggest accomplishments in the meeting is that the prime minister now is very clear on what issues are most important to British Columbians.

Raising issues is one thing, but making progress is another. And that's why all eyes are on a Tuesday meeting of the Council of the Federation, where provincial premiers and territorial leaders will sit down with Trudeau to talk about the future of health-care funding.

The prime minister will be presenting his health-care proposal to premiers. The discussion could get tense, as provincial leaders want Ottawa to send more money their way, while the federal government says it wants to make sure that money comes with the expectation residents will see progress on health-care issues.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told CTV News there was no expectation that the provinces all needed the same thing.

"We are flexible with provinces and territories because they are not at the same place," added Duclos.

Trudeau has warned a deal likely won't be struck at next week's meeting. When asked what would happen if Ottawa tried making a side deal with B.C., Eby was deliberate in his answer.

"Our health-care needs in British Columbia are not the same as the needs in Saskatchewan or Newfoundland so making sure there's space within this deal for those bilateral discussions is important to British Columbia," he said.

Eby added the meeting with the prime minister, which premiers have been requesting for more than a year, came about due to teamwork, and that the goal was a deal for all the provinces and territories.

While Eby acknowledged a deal likely wouldn't happen Tuesday, he said he was optimistic about what's ahead.

"The prime minister will present his proposal and premiers will have the opportunity to discuss it. Any deal would be down the road," Eby said.

Provinces are competing for nurses, doctors, and other workers. Still, there's optimism about the talks. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the goal is collaboration.

"I think everyone in the country the premiers the federal government, just wants to get a deal," he told reporters.

The health-care meeting takes place a day after the B.C. throne speech, during which the public may hear what other ideas Eby has to improve health-care and health outcomes.

Eby said his team spent Wednesday meeting with federal ministers and senior public service staffers finding common ground. He said more meetings were to come.

On Thursday, Eby meets with the U.S. ambassador on softwood lumber and Premier Ford.