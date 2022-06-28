B.C. premier not running for 3rd term, says 'energy flags' since latest cancer bout

The premier of British Columbia has announced he won't seek a third term, but will remain on the job until the provincial NDP can hold a leadership convention.

John Horgan confirmed his plans at a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Vancouver, following a two-day cabinet retreat during which the party discussed everything from climate change to the struggling health-care system.

"This has been the thrill of my life to be the premier of British Columbia, and I will be the premier of British Columbia tomorrow and the day after that and the day after that," Horgan said.

"There has been endless speculation, as a result of my recent battle with cancer, about what my plans would be. I want to put the speculation to rest so we can get back to what really matters."

Horgan was diagnosed with cancer last November after discovering a lump in his throat, and underwent 35 rounds of radiation before completing his treatment in January.

The 62-year-old, who had a previous bout with bladder cancer in 2008, said he's found himself with less energy since coming back to work.

"I am currently cancer-free. My health is good, but my energy flags as the days go by," the premier said.

The NDP is expected to hold a leadership convention to choose Horgan's successor this fall.

Heading into Tuesday's announcement, political scientists argued the decision to step down would be Horgan's alone to make.

While the provincial government has faced significant challenges, from affordability to the family doctor shortage, a recent Angus Reid Institute poll found Horgan remains one of the most popular premiers in the country – despite his approval rating falling to its lowest level in years.

Last week, Horgan took full responsibility for the controversy surrounding the Royal B.C. Museum replacement, which was met with significant backlash over its estimated $789-million price tag, and announced the government was suspending the project.

Experts speculated the premier's decision might have been designed to spare the NDP's next leader from being linked to the project.

The announcement was "indicative of a leader with a lot of political capital to burn," David Black, associate professor in communications and culture with Royal Roads University, told CTV News Monday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan and Kendra Mangione