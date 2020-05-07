VANCOUVER -- One day after B.C.'s premier unveiled the province's plan to ease restrictions in the novel coronavirus pandemic, an announcement will be made about elective surgeries.

Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are all expected to give an update Thursday morning about "B.C.'s plan for surgery renewal."

Thousands of elective surgeries have been cancelled since mid-March, as the province aimed to free up hospital resources during the COVID-19 crisis.

But with modelling revealing B.C.'s virus curve was flattening, Dix and Henry had previously said bringing back those surgeries would be a first priority in the province's reopening plan.

