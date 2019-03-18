The B.C. government officially launched a poverty reduction strategy Monday, although much of a 48-page document rehashes work already completed since the NDP took power in 2017.

Named "TogetherBC," the first-ever strategy aims to lift adults and children out of poverty. The goal is an overall reduction by 25 per cent and a 50 per cent reduction for kids. The government aims to achieve this goal by 2024, as required by law.

The key pillars of the action plan include affordability, opportunity, reconciliation, and social inclusion.

The government says it is already making headway on the target by introducing an enhanced Child Opportunity Benefit, hiking minimum wage, expanding affordable child care, increasing social assistance rates and maximizing federal support.

A committee studying the idea of a basic income will report back to government in 2020.

The government says it intends to bulk up programs and make changes to help lift people out of poverty. One of those is aligning the definition of a spouse to be someone you live with for one year and not three months.

Previously, after three months of living together two people would get the couples rate. In the fall, the government plans to provide a supplement to renters to cover pet damage deposits.

It will also eliminate how man deposits a person can access. There will be higher asset limits for those who require income assistance, and now people with cars valued more than $10,000 won’t need to sell them to secure the support.

Outlining some of the work that’s already taking place, the government outlined some measures you may already be familiar with.

In term of housing, that includes things like linking rent increases to rates of inflation, closing a loophole around fixed-term leases and building more affordable housing units.

When it comes to supporting families, the $10/day prototypes, increases to foster care and home care rates, plus an expanded tuition waiver program for kids who have been in care are some of the strategies mentioned.

Eliminating interest on B.C. student loans, axing tuition fees for Adult Basic Education and English-language learners are some of the measures announced to help on the education side.

In terms of affordability – a recurring theme for the NDP government – eliminating MSP premiums, better consumer protections around payday loans, and getting rid of bridge toll are some of the other areas highlighted.

The government says it is still committed to a $400 renters rebate, as well as finding ways to offer those in poverty better access good quality, food.

The government plans to report back on progress made by Oct. 1 of each year.